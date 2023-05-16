WATCH: Kirk Gibson surprises Dave LewAllen ahead of ceremonial first pitch

(WXYZ) — Ahead of his ceremonial first pitch at Comerica Park Tuesday night, longtime WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen got a special surprise visit from two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson.

"We gotta get this guy dressed up a little bit," Gibson said as he presented LewAllen with a custom number 7 Tigers jersey.

LewAllen, a Gibson fan since the days both spent time in the Lansing area, also expressed gratitude to his family for being part of the celebration.

"They have been here for each of these wonderful events, and this is another very, very special one," said LewAllen. "Thanks to the Tigers and the Ilitch family and organization for making this happen. This is a memory and a night that I'll never forget for sure."

#Tigers celebrated tremendous 35-year career of @tvnewzguy with an honorary first pitch from @ComericaPark on Tuesday. Congrats on a great run and on your retirement, Dave! @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/fF9DRtPbJY — Brett McWethy (@BrettMcWethy) May 16, 2023

LewAllen, who retired in April after 35 years at WXYZ, also received a lifetime achievement award from the Society of Professional Journalists on Monday.