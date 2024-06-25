What you can enjoy at the free community day events at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The PGA tour returns to Southeastern Michigan in a big way for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend.

"The energy out here is fantastic," said RMC Executive Director Jason Langwell. "A lot of the players are coming in. We've got great weather. We're ahead of schedule. The weather is cooperating for us for a change for us. It looks like it's going to for the week. We are really excited to put this on for a 6th time."

First round action begins Thursday, but the free Detroit community days events happen today and tomorrow. It's sure to be a cool experience for golf fans of all ages.

Today, attendees can watch PGA tour players practice. Kids can participate in a golf clinic starting at 3 p.m., and several Detroit Lions players will compete in the area 313 celebrity scramble.

"Golfin' huh? Area 313? Golfin' a lot man," said Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. "Yeah I'm playing with Ricky I think for a couple holes, so its gonna be pretty dope."

WATCH: Rocket Mortgage Classic Free Days happen before PGA Tour event begins

"We got our area 313 celebrity scramble at 5 (p.m. EST) - a lot of Honolulu blue out here. Aidan Hutchinson, Calvin Johnson, Ricky Fowler, Tom Kim, Will Zalatoris," Langwell said.

Wednesday will feature the Delta Dental Pro-Am, with former athletes like Chris Webber plus other celebrities.

No matter how you slice it...

"Its a really unbelievable experience for free," Langwell said. "I think the two best days of sports in the city for free that you can do all summer."

Fans will have lots of great opportunities to get right up close and personal, take pictures, and grab autographs. You certainly can't beat free, and there will be lots to do all day.