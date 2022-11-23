Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Prof. Matt Grossman on MI politics & government

Spotlight on MI politics, MSU's Matt Grossmann, & IPPSR
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
MSU Professor Matt Grossmann
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 15:08:59-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 27, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth conversation with MSU Political Science Professor Matt Grossman. The Director of the Institute of Public Policy & Social Research will explain what happened in the midterm elections and forecast what may be in store for the future of Michigan politics and government.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

