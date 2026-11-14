STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Sterling Heights police are investigating after a group of people believed to be juveniles was caught on camera kicking homes in a neighborhood before police say the same group was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run later that night.

The incidents happened last Saturday night in a subdivision near 19 Mile Road between Mound and Ryan roads.

Video from the neighborhood appears to show the group targeting three different homes. In one video, a person can be seen doing a cartwheel before members of the group kick a home's garage.

7 News Detroit reporter Evan Sery has more on this story in the video below:

Sterling Heights police investigate after juvenile pranks escalate to hit-and-run

Ayden Karana, who lives in the subdivision, said he was surprised by what he saw.

“Yeah, that's crazy. Wasn't expecting something like that,” Karana said. “That's not acceptable.”

But for one nearby mother, what happened later that night went beyond a prank.

She said the same group seen in the neighborhood videos was in a vehicle on a nearby street when the driver began backing up, struck her vehicle and drove away. Her two toddlers were inside at the time.

“They went crazy, screaming, crying,” she said.

No one was injured, but the incident frightened the family.

Lt. Aaron Susalla with the Sterling Heights Police Department said investigators believe the juveniles seen on camera are the same people involved in the hit-and-run.

“Fortunately, in this incident, the hit-and-run was a minor property damage, but Michigan law requires you to stop and identify yourself and exchange information,” Susalla said.

Susalla said what young people might consider a joke or prank can quickly become more serious.

“I'm sure in their mind, they're just joking around, being kids, but those things can turn into bigger, more serious incidents,” Susalla said.

Police are asking homeowners to report similar incidents when they happen as the department continues investigating.

The mother whose vehicle was hit said she wants those involved to be held accountable and hopes their parents can intervene.

“We just want accountability so at least their parents can take action,” she said, adding that teenagers are old enough to understand the difference between “kids being kids” and damaging someone's property.