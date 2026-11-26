ROYAL OAK, Mich. — For young people facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives, a Thanksgiving meal can mean much more than turkey and all the fixings.

At Lighthouse Sanctuary in Royal Oak, Barbara Carter has spent days preparing a Thanksgiving feast for youth in crisis, continuing a tradition she has taken on for the past five years.

“I do it because I love bringing joy to people,” Carter said.

This year, she handled the cooking herself, beginning days before Thanksgiving.

“I started on Sunday, prepared greens and green beans,” Carter said. “The next day, started working with candied yams.”

Lighthouse Sanctuary serves young people ages 10 to 17 who are experiencing a crisis. Ryan Hertz, the shelter’s CEO and president, said the circumstances that bring children to the program vary widely.

“The reasons children are here are infinite,” Hertz said, explaining that some have experienced homelessness in their families while others have come to the program because of conflict at home.

“Our goal is always to try to reunify youth with their family if it’s feasible and safe,” Hertz said.

Thanksgiving meals have long been part of the sanctuary's work. Hertz said the program has served the community since the 1970s and has traditionally provided Thanksgiving meals to its residents.

For Carter, though, preparing the holiday spread has become a labor of love.

Each dish gets a little extra time and attention, with the goal of giving the young people staying at the shelter something many families may take for granted: the experience of gathering around a special holiday meal.

“It makes them feel part of a greater good, to be able to enjoy a good holiday meal, to feel that they belong,” Carter said.

For the young people at Lighthouse Sanctuary, Carter believes that sense of normalcy and belonging is especially important during the holidays.

“It is essential for them,” she said.

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