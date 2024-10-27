Trump endorsed by several Muslim & Arab American leaders at campaign rally in Novi

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of people Saturday afternoon at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace. The 45th President spoke about policies impacting voters, from the border to the economy and even foreign policy, which excited the crowd.

Calab Tworek, 24, from the village of Carleton, came for his ninth Trump rally.

"I want to be able to afford a house when I move out of my parent's house one day. Just make everything affordable again," said Tworek.

"With your vote in this election, we will end inflation. We will have a few things, I think you will like, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. And no tax on social security," said Trump during the event.

Dearborn-based Imam Bilal Alzuhiry met Trump backstage along with 20 other religious leaders from across the country to build support for Arab and Muslim Americans.

"We believe our religion is a religion of peace. And we don't want to see no more wars," said Imam Bilal.

Trump accepted the endorsement from Muslim religious leaders as well as from Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi.

"When he was President, he put a Muslim ban, he supports Israel. So, how do you tackle that?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"When you talk about all that, I would, especially now, like to talk about the present and future. I don't want to talk about the past. Now that he is trying to extend his hand to us. The fact that he is meeting us, he is listening to us attentively. I think this is a good gesture. And this is something we can build upon," said Imam Bilal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Arab American leaders in Dearborn will hold a press conference at the Arab American Chamber of Commerce Building to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Their statement reads in part:

"Despite our deep disappointment and anger with the Biden administration’s failed Middle East policies, we will not abandon our coalition partners. They share our horror over the killings and massive devastation in Gaza and Lebanon. They have stood with us in protest as we have stood with them. As we see it, the stakes in this November’s election are high for all Americans who care about peace, justice, and equity. It can be called an Armageddon election - one in which our very democracy and way of life will be on the ballot. There are profound and compelling differences between the two main candidates.

Donald Trump has called for a Muslim ban, the arrest and deportation of 11 million hard-working immigrants who contribute to our economy and internment camps. His xenophobia, bigotry, divisive rhetoric, and incitement to violence, present a real threat to all Americans. He has not demonstrated any compassion for Palestinians, has not called for a cease-fire and has, instead, urged Netanyahu to “finish the job.”

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, from the earliest days of the war, has made clear her concern for Palestinian suffering. She was the first to call for a ceasefire and also to call for Palestinian self-determination. We would have hoped that she would have distanced herself from Biden’s failed policies, but as a sitting vice president, we understand her hesitance.

But Arab Americans are not a single-issue people, we care about the environment, an existential issue for families and children, workers, rights and a fair wage, civil rights, women's rights and so much more."

At the rally, Javed asked: "If elected President, and if he doesn't deliver on his promise, have you got access to him and his team to express your grievances?"

"I would like to assume the best and not the worst," said Imam Bilal.

"I am proclaiming that by then, of my term, the entire world will be talking about the Michigan Miracle. And the stunning re-birth of Detroit," said Trump during the event.

November 5 is election day. That's why it's crunch time for candidates as they make the last-minute push. Next, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will be in Ann Arbor on Monday.

