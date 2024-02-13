Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: More clouds and a few flurries today

Posted at 5:02 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 05:02:45-05

After a bright start, clouds will be increasing today with snow showers and highs near 40. We're back to partly sunny skies Wednesday with highs staying near 40° and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Our next chance for a wintry mix will be Thursday, with more chances for some light snow Friday and Saturday. High temperatures fall into the mid 30s next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for flurries. Highs near 40°. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: N 5-10 mph after midnight

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs near 40°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

