Metro Detroit Weather: More clouds and a few flurries today

After a bright start, clouds will be increasing today with snow showers and highs near 40. We're back to partly sunny skies Wednesday with highs staying near 40° and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Our next chance for a wintry mix will be Thursday, with more chances for some light snow Friday and Saturday. High temperatures fall into the mid 30s next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for flurries. Highs near 40°. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: N 5-10 mph after midnight

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs near 40°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn