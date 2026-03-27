Metro Detroit Weather: Much colder today

Colder air settles back into Metro Detroit today, but with a bit of a trade-off—more sunshine returning compared to recent days. High temperatures will run below average, generally in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees for most spots, with a few lower 40s possible south of Detroit. The Thumb will stay colder, closer to 30 degrees. A north wind at 10 to 20 mph will add a slight chill, especially near the lake shore.

Overall, it’s a brighter but cooler day, with seasonably chilly conditions sticking around. Cold air holds in place tonight with partly cloudy skies across Southeast Michigan. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s for most areas, with a few mid 20s possible closer to the Ohio border.

The coldest readings will again be toward the Thumb, near the upper teens. A west wind around 10 to 15 mph will keep a bit of a breeze going, making it feel even colder at times. Overall, it’s another chilly night with quiet conditions and no major weather impacts. Cold air sticks around into Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a few passing snow showers possible, especially at times through the day.

High temperatures will stay below average, generally around 40 to the low 40s for most of Southeast Michigan, with upper 30s holding in the Thumb. A west wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep a bit of a chill in the air. Any snow showers look light and spotty, so while a few flakes are possible, impacts should remain minimal. We start to turn the corner Sunday with a noticeable warm-up and a bit more sunshine, as highs climb into the upper 50s.

That milder air sticks around into early next week, with temperatures jumping into the 60s Monday through Wednesday. Along with the warmth, chances for showers and storms return—starting Monday with a few scattered storms, then increasing Tuesday and Wednesday when periods of rain and thunderstorms look more likely. By Thursday, cooler air begins to filter back in with highs dropping into the low 50s, along with a lingering chance for a few showers.

Today: A mix of sun & clouds with highs near 40. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to low 20s again. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

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