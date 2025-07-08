Metro Detroit Weather: Pick of the week

Today: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph
Watch the full forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: A quiet weather day with rain later in the week
Tonight: Rain and storms return with temps in the upper 60s. Wind: Light
Wednesday: A chance for scattered showers and storms, more humidity with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 - 10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 96%
- Dew point: 58°
- Pressure: 30.07 in
- Wind speed: 1 mph
- Wind direction: WNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:04 AM
- Sunset: 09:11 PM