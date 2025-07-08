Metro Detroit Weather: Pick of the week

Today: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A quiet weather day with rain later in the week

Tonight: Rain and storms return with temps in the upper 60s. Wind: Light

Wednesday: A chance for scattered showers and storms, more humidity with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 - 10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor