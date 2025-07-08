Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Pick of the week

Today: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph

Tonight: Rain and storms return with temps in the upper 60s. Wind: Light

Wednesday: A chance for scattered showers and storms, more humidity with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 - 10 mph.

  • Humidity: 96%
  • Dew point: 58°
  • Pressure: 30.07 in
  • Wind speed: 1 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:04 AM
  • Sunset: 09:11 PM

