Clarkston neighborhood cleans up after powerful storms bring down trees, power lines

CLARKSTON, Mich. — Residents in a Clarkston neighborhood are cleaning up after powerful storms tore through the area Thursday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, fallen trees, and downed power lines.

Some residents say it is among the worst weather they have seen in years.

Watch 7 Action News reporter Jeffrey Lindblom's story in the video below:

Clarkston storms down trees, knock out power

Tammy Morgan, who lives in the community, came home to the storm's aftermath — and got caught in the thick of it while driving.

"The wind was whipping, then the water was running across the road and then the sirens started," Morgan said. "It was quite the storm."

Rattalee Lake Road was among the areas hit hard. Dozens of trees were down and strewn across the ground. Some fallen trees were chopped up and cleared away, while others took power lines down with them. In front of one home, a tree ripped in half and collapsed into the grass, with a power line snaking across the ground. DTE marked the surrounding area with tape reading "Danger — Keep Away."

Mark Godar says he was among the first to report the power loss — possibly caused by the fallen power line a few doors down. He calls it one of the worst storms he has experienced in his 20 years living in the area, which he attributes to its intensity and wind.

"I heard many generators running," Godar said. And the rain coming down was pouring over my gutters."

Morgan echoed that assessment.

"This is probably one of the stronger storms, as far as the wind perspective goes," Morgan said.

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Aaron Gabbard, general manager of Don's Electric, says the downed power lines have kept his phone ringing nonstop.

"Chaos really," Gabbard said. "Ripped powerlines down and created problems for homeowners. We're up to 45 calls total, with another 75 in waiting — and they just keep coming in."

Gabbard says storms like this are always a busy time for his team, but getting generators back online for homeowners makes it worthwhile.

"It is the most rewarding thing ever," Gabbard said.

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