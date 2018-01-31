Metro Detroit bracing for another blast of arctic air

(WXYZ) - It's January. It's Michigan. It's winter. Yup. Got it.

But not all January winter days are the same. Some are average and some are really cold. And Metro Detroit should brace for another shot of arctic air. That bitter blast arrives Friday and last through the weekend and into next week. During that period temperatures will struggle. Daytime highs will only peak in the 20s. But then things will warm up right? Well... not as fast.

Longer term, beyond the 7 day forecast, there is no big warm up. In the 6-10 day forecast, Metro Detroit and SE Michigan have a 60 to 70 percent chance of below average temperatures. The darker the shading of blue, the better the chances of colder than average temperatures.

Looking even further out, in the 8-14 day forecast, warm is still elusive. Maximum daytime temperatures will run below average during this period.

Even looking into Spring, the three-month long term forecast calls for below average temperatures for February, March and April. If there is any good news here it is that the temperature signals are not as strong. Colder than average temperatures are more likely than warmer than average temperatures, but not by much.

Now before you run out and buy two tickets to paradise, (see what I did there?) there is hope. Not every day will be below average. It's just the trend. There will be warm days during this period, just don't put your winter coat away just yet.