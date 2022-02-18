Metro Detroiters digging out of the winter storm

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The snow has been falling across metro Detroit since Thursday afternoon, leaving behind some slick and snow covered roads.

One of the first things Carrie Young of Livonia did Thursday after work was grab the shovel and head outside. She’s clearing off her sidewalk for the first time Thursday, and she expects it won’t be her last.

"Not horrible," Young said of the shoveling. "It is a pretty wet snow, so it is a little bit heavy.”

That heavy snow has made travel difficult all afternoon. The streets were filled with snow and slow moving traffic.

“Everybody’s driving really snow and being pretty careful," Jennifer Still of Novi said. "I drove from Ann Arbor. I live here in Novi and it's taking me over two hours to get home.”

Still pulled off the road to clear her windshield wipers, which became covered in ice from her long drive.

“It’s February, I love the snow," Still said. "I hate driving in it, but it’s beautiful.”

As the snow continues to fall, these two moms are in for a long night of shoveling, while also hearing their kids constantly ask whether there’s a snow day.

"They're fingers are crossed," Young said. "They’re doing the snow dance.”

“They’re hoping," Still said. "Fingers crossed.”