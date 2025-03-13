WXYZ Editorial: 7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is coming to a community near you!

WXYZ DETROIT — Recently, Channel 7 launched our new community connection initiative, “Let’s Talk.” We’re bringing our journalists to your communities and want to hear what’s happening where you live. We kicked off our “Let’s Talk” initiative with the 7 News Detroit team going to the community of Waterford for an open, honest conversation. What we learned was truly helpful. Thank you for coming to Waterford for our first conversation.

Every month, we’ll be in a different area of Southeast Michigan. Our next stop will be in Macomb County, and soon we hope to connect with you in your community. We want to hear the stories you think we should know about. Perhaps there’s something in your neighborhood or city you’re proud of. Maybe it’s an issue you want us to investigate. Or maybe you have a question about our station coverage and would just like to meet members of our team. Over the years, some of our best stories started with a casual conversation that developed into a bond of friendship and trust.

The goal of “Let’s Talk” is to simply listen. There’s no formal agenda, no official sign-up, just a casual conversation to share ideas and stories. What are the issues impacting your quality of life? How do you think 7 News Detroit can help? Nothing is off the table.So, Let’s Talk!

To find out where we’ll be in future weeks, go to wxyz.com. If you can’t attend the event, but have story ideas, email us at tips@wxyz.com.

We want to be there for you, your community, and this entire region. That process begins with 7 News Detroit saying, Let’s Talk!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 13 - 16, 2025

