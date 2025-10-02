WXYZ Editorial: Voting options for November 4th General Election Day in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — General Election Day is Tuesday, November 4th. That’s just over a month away. Now is the time to start doing your homework on the candidates and issues. You will most likely have a lot of choices to select from.

In Michigan, eligible voters have several options for casting their ballots. General Election voting began last week with the mailing of absentee ballots to those who have already applied. Many are on the permanent absentee ballot list.If you haven’t applied, it’s not too late. Friday, October 31st, is the last day you can request an absentee voter ballot be mailed to you. After that, you will have to fill it out in person at your local clerk’s office.

Another option is to vote at an “early in-person” voting location before Election Day. These options can be very helpful if you want to avoid lines, plan to be out of town, or want to take your time to fill out your ballot. And, of course, you can always vote in-person on Election Day at your traditional polling place. Same-day registration and voting can only be done at your local city or township clerk’s office.

Whichever way you choose to vote, do your research first. Depending on where you live, you may be voting on a combination of municipal, county, judicial, school board, or millage issues. All of them directly impact you and your community. Filling out your entire ballot is crucial. For a list of non-partisan voter information resources, we invite you to go to our website at wxyz.com. The best voter is an informed voter. It’s your voice, make it count.

I’m Mike Murri. Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 2 - 5, 2025

