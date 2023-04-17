Zaman International's Campus of Hope aspires to break the cycle of poverty

Zaman International continues to support women and children experiencing extreme poverty in Southeast Michigan and 20 different countries.

Now, the Inkster-based non-profit is aiming to achieve another dream – to build a campus of hope that will break the cycle of poverty.

A massive 33 acre parcel of land in the city of Wayne is where Zaman International plans to build its "Campus of Hope."

"It completes our story and our model of how to break our cycle of poverty," said Najah Bazzy, the founder and CEO.

Bazzy says the $2 million facility will quash three major poverty barriers: childcare, transportation, and housing.

"Currently, we see 300 families, and those families live in horrible housing. So, I would like to begin providing 100 housing units, then the next 100 housing units, but what really excites me is that they don't need a car," said Bazzy.

The strategic location of this land puts it within walking distance of an existing hospital, school, and fitness center. Meanwhile, the existing buildings will be transformed into a daycare center and markets, among other amenities.

"Critics could argue that 300 families are not going to eradicate poverty. What do you say to that?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News reporter.

"When you take 300 families, times three people average a plus. Now we are talking a 1,000 people. Faraz, you have often heard me say this, in a country that's the wealthiest country in the world, poverty should not exist. Yet poverty and homeless are all growing," said Bazzy.

According to the United Way's ALICE report, 1.4 million Michiganders fall below the poverty level. Furthermore, the study shows that 4.3 million working Michigan households struggle to afford the necessities like housing, childcare, food, technology, health care, and transportation.

"The system that keeps people in poverty is even if they become unemployed then they are losing their benefits, and Zaman is determined to solve this issue for southeast Michigan and beyond it," said Bazzy.

Najah's humanitarian work began in 1996 while working as a nurse at a Michigan Hospital. In 2005, she launched the non-profit to empower marginalized women and children living on less than $12,000 annually.

"We have our social workers, vocational training, workforce development, a whole array of services," said Bazzy.

Over the years, Zaman International has distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food in southeast Michigan alone, reaching nearly 500,000 metro Detroiters. And now, after several international accolades, including being named USA Today's Woman of the Year, Najah is ready to take her dream to the next level.

"I see this as a place of hope, as a place of refuge, as a place of comfort, or safety, something our clients would not have dreamed of," said Bazzy.

"As of right now, what's needed to turn this dream into reality?" asked Javed.

"Purchase is what's needed, and if I have to knock on every door, that I know to do it. That's what I'm here to do, and it's only 4.5 miles from Zaman International humanity center, so we are able to create across the city but also a community between two cities, and I love that idea as well," said Bazzy.

For more details on the project, including how you can donate, visit https://secure.zamaninternational.org/forms/the-hope-campus