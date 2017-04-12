Community activist confronts Warren Mayor Fouts at city council meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - It's a confrontation in the making for weeks - well-known Detroit street minister Maurice Hardwick showed up at the Warren city council meeting tonight, after learning Mayor Jim Fouts would be there for the first time in a long while.

Hardwick shouted to him, "You're a coward! What are you running for? Are we chimpanzees or monkeys?"

Hardwick was relentless, demanding answers from the Mayor who kept walking.

In the distance you can hear another resident shouting, "We love you mayor."

Fouts has continuously said he was not the man in those disgusting audio tapes released months ago, making fun of blacks and mentally challenged children.

The confrontation then turned to an associate of the mayor, Hardwick not holding back when that man got in the middle.

The man, saying, "You're a false prophet. Pastors don't talk like this."

Another man telling Hardwick, "You don't belong here."

We reached out to Mayor Fouts to get his side of the story on being confronted like this, but we have not heard back yet.