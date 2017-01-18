Eastpointe struggling to find solution as they face allegations about voting rights' violations

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Time is running out for the city of Eastpointe to deal with a federal lawsuit that claims voters rights have been violated.

The city has a growing African American community, but some say their votes still don't seem to matter.

Emotions ran high as some citizens voiced their anger over alleged violations of voters’ rights.

a recent complaint by the Department of Justice alleges African American voters are kept from electing candidates of their choosing based on "at large" system for electing city council.

Feds instead want voting districts to be set up, so that voting is more fairly conducted in various parts of the city.

Tonight, we learned the cost of fighting the lawsuit could amount a million dollars.

However changing over to districts would cost about $50,000.

The feds want changes made this year and city leaders say it may become a money issue above all.

Right now the city council is in the process of figuring out their next move. No timeline has been given just yet.