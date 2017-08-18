Report: Ian Kinsler fined for comments about umpire Angel Hernandez

Cloudy
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 14: Ian Kinsler #3 of the Detroit Tigers after being ejected by home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez during play against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 14, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- According to MLB.com reporter Jason Beck, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.
Ian Kinsler fined but not suspended by MLB for Monday's ejection and Tuesday's comments on Angel Hernandez.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 18, 2017
The amount of the fine was not disclosed.
Following his ejection from Monday's game, Kinsler openly criticized Hernandez on Tuesday, calling for the veteran umpire to find another job.