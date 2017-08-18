Report: Ian Kinsler fined for comments about umpire Angel Hernandez

5:02 PM, Aug 18, 2017

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 14: Ian Kinsler #3 of the Detroit Tigers after being ejected by home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez during play against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 14, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- According to MLB.com reporter Jason Beck, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.

 

 

The amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Following his ejection from Monday's game, Kinsler openly criticized Hernandez on Tuesday, calling for the veteran umpire to find another job.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top