Report: Ian Kinsler fined for comments about umpire Angel Hernandez

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- According to MLB.com reporter Jason Beck, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.

Ian Kinsler fined but not suspended by MLB for Monday's ejection and Tuesday's comments on Angel Hernandez. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 18, 2017

The amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Following his ejection from Monday's game, Kinsler openly criticized Hernandez on Tuesday, calling for the veteran umpire to find another job.