Big Ten announces 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten released its 2017-2018 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

Changes for this season include each team playing a pair of conference games the first week of December, and the Big Ten Tournament being played a week earlier than usual, due to scheduling at Madison Square Garden.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

2017-18 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE (MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE)

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 2

Indiana at Michigan

Sunday, December 3

Nebraska at Michigan State

Monday, December 4

Michigan at Ohio State

Tuesday, December 5

Michigan State at Rutgers

JANUARY

Tuesday, January 2

Michigan at Iowa

Thursday, January 4

Maryland at Michigan State

Saturday, January 6

Illinois at Michigan

Sunday, January 7

Michigan State at Ohio State

Tuesday, January 9

Purdue at Michigan

Wednesday, January 10

Rutgers at Michigan State

Saturday, January 13

Michigan at Michigan State

Monday, January 15

Maryland at Michigan

Thursday, January 18

Michigan at Nebraska

Friday, January 19

Indiana at Michigan State

Sunday, January 21

Rutgers at Michigan

Monday, January 22

Michigan State at Illinois

Thursday, January 25

Michigan at Purdue

Friday, January 26

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Sunday, January 28

Michigan State at Maryland

Monday, January 29

Northwestern at Michigan

Wednesday, January 31

Penn State at Michigan State