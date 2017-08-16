Big Ten announces 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule
5:14 PM, Aug 16, 2017
Share Article
(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten released its 2017-2018 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.
Changes for this season include each team playing a pair of conference games the first week of December, and the Big Ten Tournament being played a week earlier than usual, due to scheduling at Madison Square Garden.
Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.
2017-18 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE (MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE)