Big Ten announces 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule

5:14 PM, Aug 16, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Big Ten logo on the floor before the Big Ten Men's Basketball Final against the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines at the Verizon Center on March 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Wolverines won 71-56. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten released its 2017-2018 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

Changes for this season include each team playing a pair of conference games the first week of December, and the Big Ten Tournament being played a week earlier than usual, due to scheduling at Madison Square Garden.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

2017-18 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE (MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE)
 
DECEMBER
Saturday, December 2
Indiana at Michigan
 
 
Sunday, December 3
Nebraska at Michigan State
 
 
 
Monday, December 4
Michigan at Ohio State
 
Tuesday, December 5
Michigan State at Rutgers
 
JANUARY
Tuesday, January 2
Michigan at Iowa
 
Thursday, January 4
Maryland at Michigan State
 
Saturday, January 6
Illinois at Michigan
 
Sunday, January 7
Michigan State at Ohio State
 
Tuesday, January 9
Purdue at Michigan
 
Wednesday, January 10
Rutgers at Michigan State
 
 
 
Saturday, January 13
Michigan at Michigan State
 
 
 
Monday, January 15
Maryland at Michigan
 
Thursday, January 18
Michigan at Nebraska
 
Friday, January 19
Indiana at Michigan State
 
Sunday, January 21
Rutgers at Michigan
 
Monday, January 22
Michigan State at Illinois
 
Thursday, January 25
Michigan at Purdue
 
Friday, January 26
Wisconsin at Michigan State
 
Sunday, January 28
Michigan State at Maryland
 
Monday, January 29
Northwestern at Michigan
 
Wednesday, January 31
Penn State at Michigan State
 
FEBRUARY
Saturday, February 3
Michigan State at Indiana
Minnesota at Michigan
 
 
 
Tuesday, February 6
Michigan State at Iowa
Michigan at Northwestern
 
Saturday, February 10
Purdue at Michigan State
 
 
 
Sunday, February 11
Michigan at Wisconsin
 
Tuesday, February 13
Michigan State at Minnesota
 
Wednesday, February 14
Iowa at Michigan
 
Saturday, February 17
Michigan State at Northwestern
 
Sunday, February 18
Ohio State at Michigan
 
 
 
Tuesday, February 20
Illinois at Michigan State
 
 
 
Wednesday, February 21
Michigan at Penn State
 
 
 
Saturday, February 24
Michigan at Maryland
 
Sunday, February 25
Michigan State at Wisconsin
 
Wednesday, February 28
Big Ten Tournament begins

 

