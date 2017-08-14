Report: Lions DE Kerry Hyder has torn Achilles

(WXYZ) - Kerry Hyder's injury appears to be as bad as it looks.

The Lions defensive end suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the first quarter of the team's preseason game in Indianapolis, according to an NFL Network report.

Detroit was already thin at defensive end this season, with Ziggy Ansah sidelined on the PUP list with a leg injury and Armonty Bryant suspended for the first four games.

Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks last season.