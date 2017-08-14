Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores advances to Little League World Series

A team from Grosse Pointe Shores-Woods will be one of the eight United States teams in the LLWS.

2017 Little League Baseball World Series logo (photo by Little League Baseball)

Little League Baseball
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WXYZ) -- Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores captured the Great Lakes regional championship on Saturday, advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores, playing as Team Michigan, defeated Team Illinois 6-3 for its first trip to Williamsport since 2013.

Michigan will face the Southwest regional champion from Lufkin, Texas, in the opening round on Thursday.

