Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores advances to Little League World Series

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WXYZ) -- Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores captured the Great Lakes regional championship on Saturday, advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores, playing as Team Michigan, defeated Team Illinois 6-3 for its first trip to Williamsport since 2013.

Michigan will face the Southwest regional champion from Lufkin, Texas, in the opening round on Thursday.