Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores advances to Little League World Series

A team from Grosse Pointe Shores-Woods will be one of the eight United States teams in the LLWS.
2017 Little League Baseball World Series logo (photo by Little League Baseball)
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WXYZ) -- Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores captured the Great Lakes regional championship on Saturday, advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores, playing as Team Michigan, defeated Team Illinois 6-3 for its first trip to Williamsport since 2013.
Michigan will face the Southwest regional champion from Lufkin, Texas, in the opening round on Thursday.