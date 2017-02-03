How to watch 2017 Super Bowl: Live stream, mobile app, and radio coverage

(WXYZ) - Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday evening as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

One question on many fans' minds is how you can watch the Super Bowl.

FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl, which means you can also stream it live online and on their mobile app.

Television

If you can't make it to the TV, you can watch the entire game at FoxSportsGo.com by logging in with your television provider, or downloading the Fox Sports Go App in the App Store or Google Play Store.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston, but Fox is providing pre-game coverage for hours before kickoff.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Road to the Super Bowl

- Road to the Super Bowl 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special

- Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - FOX Super Bowl Kickoff

- FOX Super Bowl Kickoff 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - FOX Super Bowl Pregame

- FOX Super Bowl Pregame 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m . - Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons

. - Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - FOX Super Bowl Postgame

Related Super Bowl Stories

Radio

If you can't make it to the television, you can hear the game on the radio, either on AM/FM or on satellite/online radio.

Westwood One is the radio home for Super Bowl LI with stations across the country. The list below shows stations in Michigan, but to check affiliates across the country, click here.

For SiriusXM Satellite Radio, you can listen to the game on SiriusXM NFL Radio or on the special, limited-time Super Bowl LI Radio channel, Ch. 134. Subscribers can also listen online here.