How to watch 2017 Super Bowl: Live stream, mobile app, and radio coverage

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The Super Bowl 51 logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday evening as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
One question on many fans' minds is how you can watch the Super Bowl.
FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl, which means you can also stream it live online and on their mobile app.
Television
If you can't make it to the TV, you can watch the entire game at FoxSportsGo.com by logging in with your television provider, or downloading the Fox Sports Go App in the App Store or Google Play Store.
The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston, but Fox is providing pre-game coverage for hours before kickoff.
Radio
If you can't make it to the television, you can hear the game on the radio, either on AM/FM or on satellite/online radio.
Westwood One is the radio home for Super Bowl LI with stations across the country. The list below shows stations in Michigan, but to check affiliates across the country, click here.
For SiriusXM Satellite Radio, you can listen to the game on SiriusXM NFL Radio or on the special, limited-time Super Bowl LI Radio channel, Ch. 134. Subscribers can also listen online here.