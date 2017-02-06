Recap: Tom Brady, James White lead Patriots to fifth Super Bowl

(WXYZ) - Super Bowl 51 highlights and scoring updates by quarter.

WHAT: Super Bowl 51

WHO: New England Patriots (14-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

WHEN: Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET today

TV: FOX will broadcast the game

ONLINE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

OVERTIME:

10:24 p.m.: New England takes the ball and drives 8 plays for 75 yards for another James White score to win Super Bowl LI. The Patriots score 31 unanswered points to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Former Michigan Wolverines QB Tom Brady wins his fifth Super Bowl title, the most for a QB in NFL history. PATRIOTS 34, FALCONS 28

10:15 p.m. New England wins the toss and will receive the ball. FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 28

FOURTH QUARTER:

10:13 p.m.: Yes, this will be the first OT game in the history of the Super Bowl. The Falcons led the game 21-0 and 2103 at the half. The biggest lead was 25 points, 28-3. Yes, at the end of regulation, the Falcons were held to a 3-and-out, and the Patriots run out of time to score to send it to OT.

10:06 p.m.: Holy cats. After the Falcons punt after a 6-play drive, the Patriots drive 91 yards on 10 plays to score on a James White 1-yard TD run. Tom Brady hits Danny Amendola for a 2-point conversion to tie the game. Could this be the first Super Bowl to go to overtime? FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 28

9:42 p.m.: The momentum has turned. After a Matt Ryan fumble recovered by the Patriots, Tom Brady drives 5-plays, 25 yards to hit Danny Amendola for a 6-yard score. RB James White runs the ball up the middle for a 2-point conversion. FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 20.

9:28 p.m. After a 12-play, 72 yard drive, the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski connects on a 33 yard field goal to move the Patriots closer to the Falcons. FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 12.

THIRD QUARTER:

9:17 p.m. Atlanta goes 3-and-out on the final possession of the third quarter, for a grand total of minus-15 yards. The third down play included a half sack from former Detroit Lions LB Kyle Van Noy. The FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 9 Atlanta goes 3-and-out on the final possession of the third quarter, for a grand total of minus-15 yards. The third down play included a half sack from former Detroit Lions LB Kyle Van Noy. The Lions traded Van Noy to the Patriots midseason.

9:05 p.m.: The Patriots score their first touchdown of the game as Tom Brady hits RB James White for a 5-yard score. However, Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point. The New England drive was 13 plays, covering 75 yards over 6:25. FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 9

8:53 p.m.: After trading uneventful drives by both teams, the Falcons get the ball back and bust out an 8-play, 85 yard drive for another touchdown. Matt Ryan hits RB Tevin Coleman for a 6-yard score. The highlight on the drive was Matt Ryan hitting Taylor Gabriel for a 35-yard reception. FALCONS 28, PATRIOTS 3

Taylor Gabriel is out here embarrassing people. https://t.co/1pPs9fxxId pic.twitter.com/YES0TfW5Kq — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 6, 2017

HALFTIME:

One more from the halftime show A video posted by Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Tom Brady has been under pressure on 13 of his 29 dropbacks so far.



His QB rating under pressure: 25.6#SB51 pic.twitter.com/2X4c0ER0QZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 6, 2017

Gaga's set looking kind of patriotic. pic.twitter.com/C0cRa2paPL — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 6, 2017

SECOND QUARTER:

8:00 p.m.: The Patriots close the half on a high note with a 11-play, 52-yard drive with a 38-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal to finally get on the board. The highlight of the drive is a pass from Brady to RB James White for 28 yards. FALCONS 21, PATRIOTS 3.

And remember, the Falcons get the ball to start the second half. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 6, 2017

7:43 p.m.: Just as it seems the Patriots are settling into a strong drive, Atlanta's Robert Alford intercepts Tom Brady and runs 82-yards for a pick six. New England was on a 12-play, 52 yard drive before the interception. This is starting to get ugly. With 2:21 left in the first half the Falcons lead 21-0. It is the first pick six against Brady in a postseason game, according to Joe Buck on the FOX broadcast.

Alford's 77-yard pick 6 is the second longest in Super Bowl history, after James Harrison's 100-yard return — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 6, 2017

7:29 p.m.: Matt Ryan finds Austin Hooper for a touchdown, capping a 5-play, 62 yard drive. Falcons 14, Patriots 0

Just a reminder that tight end Austin Hooper is a rookie. In his first Super Bowl. And just scored a touchdown. #goals #SB51 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 6, 2017

7:23 p.m.: The Patriots are held to a 3-and-out.

7:16 p.m.: The Falcons convert the turnover into the first points of Super Bowl LI with a 5-yard run by Devonta Freeman for the score. Julio Jones was unstoppable on the drive, catching two passes for 42 yards. Falcons 7, Patriots 0

Devonta Freeman has two 15+ yard runs so far tonight.



He had the fourth-best breakaway percentage this season among RBs. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/rU8Sw39e2o — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 6, 2017

7:09 p.m.: The Patriots come out firing, again, including a 27-yard pass to Julian Edelman. But the Falcons create the first turnover of the game when LB Deion Jones strips LaGarrette Blount of the ball. Falcons take over.

Deion Jones is coming up huge!



He leads the team with 4 tackles tonight and a forced fumble. pic.twitter.com/TzOkYFGeIB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017

FIRST QUARTER:

6:56 p.m.: The Falcons are held to a nondescript 6-and-out. Punt.

6:53 p.m.: Tom Brady comes out gunning on the Patriots' second offensive possession, hitting Julian Edelman for 12 yards, Danny Amendola or 13 yards, Hogan for 15, but the Falcons defense ends up sacking Brady twice killing the drive. Punt.

6:45 p.m.: RB Devonta Freeman rips off a 37 yard run on the first offensive play of the game for the Falcons, but the drive stalls out immediately and results in a punt.

6:40 p.m.: The Falcons hold New England to 3-and-out on first possession.

PREGAME:

Former President George H.W. Bush flipped the coin ahead of Super Bowl LI alongside his wife, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/Q6QGXDyPhk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2017

Tonight's game is strength on strength. The Falcons have the NFL's top-scoring regular season offense, the Patriots had the league's No. 1 defense. As for star power, Atlanta QB Matt Ryan beat out New England QB Tom Brady for the league's Most Valuable Player trophy. Ryan was also named the NFL's offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Brady will be going for his fifth Super Bowl victory, which would give him more wins than any QB in history.

