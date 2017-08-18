Grosse Pointe team falls in Little League World Series opener

Justin Rose
10:51 PM, Aug 17, 2017
3 hours ago

Grosse Pointe Woods little league team creates buzz at home

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 17: Little Leaguers line up during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2017 Little League World Series at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, August 17, 2017 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Alex Trautwig
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores head coach Jason Hill said it best earlier this week after his team made up of 13 Grosse Pointe kids won the Great Lakes regional championship.

"I'm proud of our kids, everything that happens from here on out is just gravy," Hill said.

In the first game at the famed Little League World Series, Michigan gave up four home runs, and mustered only two hits against the Southwest regional champs from Lufkin, Texas in a 5-1 loss.

The lone Great Lakes run came courtesy of a solo home run from Will Pflaum in the top of the 6th inning, but Southwest pitcher Hunter Ditsworth was hard to hit, and stuck out eight in a complete game performance.

Great Lakes will not play the Mid-Atlantic team on Saturday at 3 P.M. in an elimination game.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top