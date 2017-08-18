Grosse Pointe team falls in Little League World Series opener

(WXYZ) - Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores head coach Jason Hill said it best earlier this week after his team made up of 13 Grosse Pointe kids won the Great Lakes regional championship.

"I'm proud of our kids, everything that happens from here on out is just gravy," Hill said.

In the first game at the famed Little League World Series, Michigan gave up four home runs, and mustered only two hits against the Southwest regional champs from Lufkin, Texas in a 5-1 loss.

The lone Great Lakes run came courtesy of a solo home run from Will Pflaum in the top of the 6th inning, but Southwest pitcher Hunter Ditsworth was hard to hit, and stuck out eight in a complete game performance.

Great Lakes will not play the Mid-Atlantic team on Saturday at 3 P.M. in an elimination game.