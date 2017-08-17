Watch the first octopi being thrown on the ice at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We're just over a month away from the first Detroit Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena, but on Thursday, the first octopi hit the ice.

Al Sobotka was joined by members of the construction crew working on the arena for the ceremonial toss of the octopi onto the ice.

Video from those inside the arena at the time shows three workers toss the octopi onto the ice and Sobotka doing the famous twirl above the head.

