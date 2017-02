(WXYZ) - Super Bowl weekend is here with Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicking off Sunday evening.

FOX is broadcasting the Super Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Country superstar Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem with Lady Gaga performing at halftime.

Check out the Super Bowl LI details below

TEAMS: Super Bowl LI will feature the New England Patriots (14-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

KICKOFF: Kickoff for Super Bowl LI is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5

LOCATION: Super Bowl LI is happening at NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Houston Texans

WATCH: Fox is broadcasting this year's Super Bowl, and it's also available through Fox Sports Go and the Fox Sports Go app.

LINE: New England (-3, 58.5) is favored to win Super Bowl LI, according to Forbes.

Related Super Bowl Stories

Both Fox and ESPN are providing pregame coverage for the game. With Fox being the home for the Super Bowl, they will air "Road to the Super Bowl" from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., "FOX Super Bowl Kickoff" from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and "FOX Super Bowl Pregame" from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., all the way until kickoff.

ESPN will have a special "NFL Insiders" from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by "Postseason NFL Countdown: From Houston" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.