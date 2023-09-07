Do voters know the candidates as Michigan Senate race begins to take shape?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brian Abel went out today to see where this race stands in the eyes of potential voters. He decided to do a quiz game in the Southfield area to gauge the interest in the upcoming election.

“Oh no,” said Pauline Thomas, a Michigan voter.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “Tell me if you know who any of these people are?”

“I don’t know none of them,” said Moses Wyames, a Michigan voter.

“Do you recognize any of these people? asked Abel.

“Not one,” said another Michigan voter.

“Not a single one?” asked Abel.

“Nope,” said the voter.

This is currently the state of the Michigan Senate race as the field begins to take shape.

Republican Mike Rogers is the latest to join. Some voters have no clue who the candidates currently are and others, only vaguely.

“Are they politicians?” a voter asked.

“One is right here (pointing to Elissa Slotkin) and he’s an actor (pointing to Hill Harper),” said Waymes.

Those are the only two that were recognized.

“Do you recognize any of these people?” asked Abel.

“No, I don’t. Oh wait, I do. He used to be an actor. He’s in the city of Detroit now as a politician,” said a voter.

“I know her,” said Wyames.

“Congresswoman Elizabeth...Slotskin,” said Wyames.

“Yeah, there ya go. There ya go. Elissa Slotkin,” said Abel.

“Alright, I knew her name. I seen her before,” said Wyames.

The political stakes couldn’t be higher for this senate race says Dave Dulio, the Director for the Center of Civic Engagement at Oakland University.

For all of those declared candidates, there may still be more jumping into the race with 14 months until election day.

“Is it too early you think to be talking about politics or no for the 2024 campaign,”

“No, I don’t think so,” said Thomas.

“Why not?” asked Abel.

“Well, this is 23. I mean, you know we need to get to know them and know what they’re running for… yeah,” said Thomas.

A Republican hasn't held this seat since 1994 and Democrats have just a slim majority- 2 Senate seats.

This race is considered a toss-up so expect the recognition for those in this race to go way up as the cash starts to get spent here.