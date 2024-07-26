2024 Michigan election: How to get an absentee ballot

(WXYZ) — The 2024 election season is in full swing with the primary on Aug. 6 conducted and the general election scheduled on Nov. 5.

The voters in Michigan chose to allow people to vote absentee for no reason, meaning anyone can request and obtain an absentee ballot. You can even apply online.

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT HERE

You cannot request an absentee ballot until 75 days before an election.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election, and you can request an absentee voter ballot in person at your local clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on the day before the election. That ballot must be completed at the clerk's office.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.