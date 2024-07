(WXYZ) — The 2024 election season is in full swing with the primary on Aug. 6 conducted and the general election scheduled on Nov. 5.

Polls will be open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the general election.

The state's Voter Information Center has everything you need to know and prepare for ahead of the 2024 general election.

You can even take a look at the ballot you'll see in the voting booth ahead of time.

VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE