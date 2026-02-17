'Common problem': Potholes plague metro Detroit drivers, causing costly car repairs

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — As snow melts in metro Detroit this week, potholes are appearing throughout the region, creating bumpy rides for drivers and expensive repair bills.

The road craters have some drivers feeling like they're navigating an obstacle course on their daily commutes.

"I'm jumping all over the place trying to avoid them without having an accident," Bobby Pack said.

For drivers who can't dodge the potholes, the damage can be significant and costly. Robert Niksic experienced this firsthand several weeks ago while driving in Macomb Township when he hit a large pothole.

"It's not the first time. I've went through so many tires. This time, around my rim cracked," Niksic said. "Not only does it take up my time, it takes a lot of money out of your pocket."

Driver Julius Chatman also knows the financial pain associated with potholes all too well.

"Oh, it cost me a nice little penny because the rims on my Maserati are not cheap," Chatman said.

At Detroit Wheel and Tire in Troy, sales associate Darrion Lehman says they're servicing around 50 to 100 wheels per week with suspected pothole damage.

"In the last hour here, we've had three different repairs come in and that's just on the retail side of things," Lehman said.

The most common repairs involve bent and cracked rims, and replacements can carry hefty price tags.

"If you're going to a dealership or other source like that, you might be looking in the range of anywhere from three, four hundred dollars to one thousand-plus dollars depending on the make and model," Lehman said.

However, Lehman notes that specialized shops can sometimes repair damaged wheels through processes like welding for a fraction of the replacement cost.

"It's unfortunately an all too common problem and a lot of people don't even know that's an option," Lehman said.

According to a 2024 study by the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit TRIP, driving on deteriorated roads costs Michigan drivers $5.9 billion annually.

Drivers across the region are hoping for a solution to the persistent problem.

"The roads need to be fixed as soon as possible," Chatman said.

If you know of a pothole you'd like us to check out, you can submit your area at this link.

