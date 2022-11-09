DePerno concedes to Dana Nessel in race for Michigan attorney general

NOVI, Mich. — Candidate Matt DePerno has conceded in the race for Michigan attorney general.

He was running against incumbent Dana Nessel. However, the race has not officially been called yet.

DePerno released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with our current government. Although we didn’t emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of Michigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights and an ongoing lack of trust in government.



"Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all.



"To everybody who joined this incredible movement, I thank you for the unwavering support over the last year and a half and I assure you this is not the end, it's only the beginning. Never stop fighting!”

