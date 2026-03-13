Farmington Hills family's bat mitzvah goes on after Temple Israel attack

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills family is moving forward with a long-planned celebration just days after an attack at the synagogue where the event was set to take place.

Sydney Cox, 12, is being bat mitzvahed today in front of 200 guests — a milestone her family has been preparing for since third grade.

"Oh yeah, I mean she's been doing Hebrew tutoring since 4th grade, have had this date since third grade," Lindsay Cox said.

WXYZ Sydney Cox

The Cox family had March 13, 2026, circled on their calendar for years. Final touches — makeup and all — were being made ahead of the ceremony.

"I'm scared but excited," Sydney Cox said.

The celebration was nearly cancelled after Thursday's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, where the bat mitzvah was originally set to take place. Sydney had rehearsed for her big night three times inside the synagogue.

Related Coverage: Attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township

Temple Israel attack coverage: 7 News Detroit at 5 p.m.

"I was with my brother-in-law, and he showed me the video of the fire, or the smoke coming through, and he was like I have a feeling we won't be able to be there," Lindsay Cox said.

After first making sure everyone was safe, the family shifted its focus.

"Not thinking about the bat mitzvah, making sure everyone was OK, no one was hurt," Lindsay Cox said.

WXYZ Sydney & Lindsay Cox

Then came the pivot. Sydney messaged more than 20 friends to let them know the location had changed.

"Yeah, I texted all my friends to tell them," Sydney Cox said.

Lindsay Cox worked to keep 200 guests informed while figuring out next steps. She said Temple Israel was involved every step of the way.

"They wanted to make sure I knew they hadn't forgotten about us, they were working with other synagogues in the area, talking with other places in the area. They were able to rent AV equipment, borrowed another Torah from a synagogue down the street," Lindsay Cox said.

In a text, Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett told me he's grateful for community partners that have graciously opened their doors for a variety of religious events.

Lindsay Cox said the Jewish faith helped guide the family's decision to press forward.

"What they talk about in Judaism is, it's OK to celebrate even when something sad is going on. I know the rabbis want to keep going and want to keep making life as normal as possible," Lindsay Cox said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

