Checking out some of the worst roads in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — No matter where you are headed in metro Detroit, you're likely in for a bumpy ride. It's pothole season and even some of the nicest communities struggle to keep the road smooth.

We went to Birmingham to find out what residents need to do to get their roads fixed.

On Banbury and Torry, east of Woodward and north of 14 Mile, homeowners have been petitioning the city for more to be done. The city said they were out twice last week filling potholes.

“I just kind of maneuver my way around the potholes as best as I can and hope that there’s not a car turning in as I’m weaving through the potholes," Jessika Osantowski said. She lives on Banbury.

When we first went out, you could see some patching had occurred, but it was still a bumpy ride.

“Birmingham is such a nice town and has so many nice amenities. The fact that these side streets have so many potholes is definitely frustrating," Ostantowski added.

“Our city comprises of about 30% of unimproved streets and Banbury among others are on our watchlist," Birmingham Director of Public Service Lauren Wood said.

30% unimproved means 30% gravel. Wood said they do occasionally cape-seal roads, but that's only a temporary fix lasting 7-10 years.

Currently, homeowners have to start a petition for a road improvement project. At least 50% of people living on a street would have to be in favor, and homeowners should expect to help pay for construction.

Wood says an adhoc committee comprised of residents and city commissioners is working to see where improvements can be made to this protocol.

“There is no way to improve all of those streets that are unimproved at one time, so they are going to lay out a game plan to do that if that is what they decide, we should know more next month," Wood said.

Wood says there will also likely be talks about if the project should be a petition or left up to the city.

“Right now the residents have to initial the road improvements, if we change or the city commission so desires to change that policy as a result of the new report that came out that would then allow the city to initiated road improvements," she said.

Keep in mind, every city has a different policy when it comes to requesting work to be done. You should reach out to your local municipalities to learn more.