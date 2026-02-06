Potholes wreak havoc on Rochester Road as winter weather continues to damage streets

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Potholes are wreaking havoc on metro Detroit roadways, and with winter weather still in the forecast, it's only the beginning of what could be a challenging season for drivers.

One stretch of road that has drawn particular attention is Rochester Road, especially the mile stretch between downtown Rochester and Avon. Officials say they've been out filling holes in the road multiple times in recent days, but drivers say conditions aren't getting much better.

I traveled to Rochester Hills to see how bad the roads have gotten and what's being done to fix them.

Heading north into downtown Rochester, it is a bumpy ride. Just ask any driver who travels this stretch regularly.

"It's terrible," said Bishop Jenkins, a driver who uses the road on a daily basis. “When you get up to Tim Horton's right there, it's bad — real bad.”

"I drive this road at least five times a day," said Madelyn Eberle, another driver. "It feels like you're driving on a dirt road."

"It's rough," said Bill Dallas, manager of a Citgo gas station along the route. "I mean, there are holes appearing every day."

Every day, hundreds of people drive this stretch of Rochester Road, where Dallas has lived and worked for more than a decade.

"It's been a long time since it's been this bad. This road is just breaking to pieces," Dallas said.

Many businesses have felt the impact of a crumbling road.

"It hurts business a bit — it really does. You're on a road where everyone gets their tires beat up," Dallas said.

For drivers, they feel that impact quite literally.

"I actually had to get a tire replaced because of it," Eberle said.

"The potholes, it feels like the suspension is about to go through the top of the car right there," Jenkins said.

While Rochester Road is a state road controlled by the Michigan Department of transportation, the department contracts with county road crews to do the repairs.

"We've actually been out (to Rochester Road) quite a bit this year. I know we've already been out this week several times," said Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Bryson says hot asphalt isn't available in the wintertime, so crews rely on what's called cold patch for a temporary fix.

"Cold patch is great if the road is dry and the road is solid around the pothole. They can last for a while, sometimes even years. But it's not so great if the road is crumbling around the pothole and there's water in the hole. You could put a patch in and it lasts for a couple hours or a couple of days," Bryson said.

Bryson also said the same crews patching potholes are also responsible for salting and plowing during snow events. So with more winter weather ahead, roads like Rochester won't be getting smoother anytime soon.

"Unfortunately, it's going to get worse," Bryson said. "Usually, the worst time for potholes is in the spring when we have the big thaw."

“They are trying, but I've never seen so many holes,” Dallas said. "I wish they could do something about it now, but this whole thing is going to have to be resurfaced."

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said this section of Rochester Road from M-59 all the way to Tienken Road is set for a major project, which includes a section of the road being totally reconstructed. However, that project won't begin until 2027 and will take roughly two years to complete.

In the meantime, if you spot a pothole, MDOT has a pothole hotline you can call at 1-888-296-4546. Oakland County has information online and an online form.

