Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have little wiggle room in their rematch this fall in the closely contested state.

So Abrams is making it a point to remind Democratic-leaning voters that Kemp isn't a conventional moderate, even if he resisted Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Abrams says Kemp shouldn't be considered a “hero” just because he certified Joe Biden's slate of electors after the Democrat beat Trump in Georgia.

Tens of thousands of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents cast GOP primary ballots in May to help Kemp trounce Trump's handpicked primary challenger. Abrams can't afford to have those voters stick with Kemp in November.