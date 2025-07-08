1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being shot by homeowner in White Lake

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One teenager is dead and another person has been hospitalized after being shot by a homeowner in White Lake, township police tell us. Authorities tell us those two were part of a group of seven who entered the garage of a home they did not own.

We're told the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, near a detached garage at a residence in the 900 block of Mandon Drive.

Investigators say that the homeowner got an alert of activity on their video surveillance. That homeowner got out of the home and fired several shots towards the seven people who entered the garage.

All seven people fled on foot when the shots were fired, with two of the people ending up in the hospital.

One of those two people died at the hospital, while the other person is receiving medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that two arrests, one adult and one teen, have been made in this case. The teen has since been released to parents, while the adult is "pending issues with other jurisdictions that he will have to take care of."

When asked what sticks out when it comes to this particular crime, Lieutenant Matthew Ivory with White Lake Township Police said "the randomness of it" stood out. He went on to say that "it's an unfortunate incident. We don't want this kind of thing to happen but we're going to work to bring it to a close and we just ask that people stay safe."

When asked why seven people were entering the garage in the first place, Lt. Ivory said "I have no idea, but that's what we're going to find out."

"It's hard to give advice on that," Lt. Ivory said when asked about self-defense. "You do have the right to protect your life and I just hope it doesn't come to that. We want to be a safe community and we ask that people stay safe. Obviously as soon as you see something going on, the faster we know, the faster we can get there."

This incident is being investigated by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Way at (248)698-4404.