12 hospitalized, including four police officers, after fire breaks out in Farmington Hills home

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 12 people have been hospitalized, including four police officers, after a fire destroyed a home in Farmington Hills.

The fire broke out at a home on 10 Mile near Middlebelt overnight.

WATCH: Farmington Hills Fire chief speaks after 12 hospitalized in house fire

Farmington Hills police officers were the first to the scene just after 5 a.m., rescuing the eight family members trapped in bedrooms of the home. We're told that at least two of the people in the home were unconscious upon arrival.

The ages of the family members range from five months old to 27-year-old. Four of the injuries, three adults in the home and one of the police officers, are considered to be in serious condition.

Everyone hospitalized is believed to have suffered from smoke inhalation, officials say.

All of the kids are in good condition, according to first responders, who also rescued two cats from the home.n

We're told the home is a total loss, with a cause of the fire still to be determined. Officials believe the fire started in a bedroom, and say that upon initial investigation, it doesn't appear that the home had working smoke detectors.