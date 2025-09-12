16-year-old boy struck, killed while riding bicycle in Armada

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Armada Township early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say the teen was struck on Armada Ridge Road near True Road around 5:35 a.m.

At about 5:35 AM, Metro North Post troopers responded to a traffic crash on Armada Ridge Rd. near True Rd. in Armada Twp. for a report of a traffic crash involving an SUV and bicyclist.



Police say a 66-year-old Memphis man, who was reportedly driving a 2018 Jeep Compass, was passing another vehicle when he struck the teen.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Armada Area Schools posted a letter to their website saying the victim’s school has implemented a crisis response plan to help students and staff impacted by the tragedy.

