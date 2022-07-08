19-year-old who killed Detroit officer has long history with the law

(WXYZ) — The 19-year-old teen who shot and killed Detroit officer Loren Courts has been identified as Ehmani Davis.

Davis has a long history with the law and was set to appear in court this week on a disturbing the peace charge.

Davis shot Courts using a Draco pistol and surveillance video from the church across the street show shots being fired into Joy Road from the second-story apartment he lived in.

At 7:40 pm Officer Courts is shot from inside his car.

"We're all heartbroken. We're crushed. This is a tragic situation that should not have happened and did not have to happen," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Davis' run-ins with the law go beyond the city of Detroit and extend to other cities like Eastpointe.

7 Action News learned that in January of 2021, Davis was given a year of probation on a firearm possession charge. In 2020, he was charged with driving illegally, and most recently, prosecutors in Macomb County were reviewing a warrant with multiple counts that involved him shooting into a crowd on June 9 with a 9mm Glock handgun.

Chief White has made it clear that he wants all types of assault weapons banned.

"It's not a hunting rifle," he said.

The Chief is calling this incident an ambush and suicide by cop.