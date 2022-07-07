Draco pistol used to kill Detroit officer appearing more on city streets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The type of weapon used by the suspect who gunned down a Detroit police officer is appearing more on the city’s streets, and Chief James White says it should not be for sale at all.

“An assault rifle is just for that,” White said of the Draco pistol. “It’s not a hunting rifle. It’s not for hunting deer in November. That’s not what it’s about. This is an assault rifle.”

The weapon is similar in style to an AK-47 but is lighter and more compact. It is designed to fire multiple rounds in very quick succession and can hold up to 30 rounds.

So far this year, 24 Dracos have been recovered off the city’s streets, according to DPD, and about 50 in the last 12 months.

Dracos have grown in popularity in the last 10 years. Online, 7 Action News found dealers nearby selling them Thursday.

“You’re using it to terrify people and to kill people, and that’s really the only reason to use this type of weapon in a city setting,” said Tom Berry, a retired DPD lieutenant.

Just last week, a man was seen indiscriminately firing into a house with what appeared to be a Draco. One person was shot. A suspect was later taken into custody.

“I believe in gun rights, we should be able to own guns,” Berry said. “(But) what is the reason to have a pistol with 30 rounds in the city of Detroit? There’s no reason in my opinion to have this gun. It’s there to do carnage.”