2,000 meals donated by Byblos Banquets, ACC and Dearborn police to senior homes

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of donated meals are being prepared for people in senior living facilities, in the wake of severe flooding in the city of Dearborn.

It's a tremendous effort to help seniors hit hardest by the flooding in Dearborn, bringing community members together with police, and a coalition of volunteers stepping up to make a big difference.

RELATED: Nonprofit hosting food giveaway for Dearborn flood victims

Inside the kitchen of Byblos Banquet Hall on Chase Road in Dearborn, a labor of love is underway for a very important cause. Owner Joe Bazzi is preparing 2,000 free meals for seniors who are struggling.

“Because they are senior citizens we are doing something very healthy. Boneless baked chicken, rice, potatoes and vegetables,” Bazzi said.

This mission is a collaboration with the Arab American & Chaldean Council, and Dearborn police. They have joined forces to show those experiencing difficulty how much they matter.

“Simon, you know me very well. This is the least we can do. We can’t just overlook and say they’ll be taken care of. They’re not,” Bazzi said.

Odie Fakhoury with the nonprofit ACC adds, “Joe is an amazing community member and he’s on the board of ACC. He was very involved and it was no questions asked with Joe.”

Meals will be delivered by the staff of the ACC, and Dearborn police this Friday and next Friday, from noon until 2 p.m. Locations include:

HUBBARD MANOR EAST

HUBBARD MANOR WEST

KENNEDY PLAZA

TOWNSEND TOWERS

SISSION MANOR

MORLEY MANOR

DEARBORN TOWN CENTER

NORMANDY APARTMENTS

LEONARD APARTMENTS

ST. SARKIS SENIOR APARTMENTS

PABLO DAVIS ELDER LIVING CENTER

“It’s not just Arab Americans, we serve all people and are going to make sure all senior citizens get taken care of.” says Fakhouri. In addition, the ACC is partnering with DTE & Forgotten Harvest Thursday at 10 am, to give away 30,000 pounds of food to 300 families at 13840 W. Warren.

“Dearborn is unique. We have community groups willing and able to step up at a moments notice. We’re going door to door helping these senior citizens get some warm meals.” says Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok.

“We’re here for them. Senior citizens are very, very important people,” Bazzi adds.

DTE is also bringing re-chargeable batteries, flashlights, water and ice to Thursday’s event at 10 a.m. For more information on ACC, click here.