2 arrested in connection to homicide of Vinny Buckles in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a Port Huron man, police said.

Vincent "Vinny" Buckles, 35, was shot multiple times on Jan. 28. Family previously told 7 News Detroit that Buckles' oldest daughter was hiding as he was being attacked.

“Broke in the house and they shot him. How devastating, 12-year-old girl had to... they said she hid in the closet," Buckles' aunt Karen Mitchell previously told us.

Port Huron police say just after midnight on Jan. 28, they responded to a vehicle on fire that they suspect was arson. Then about 20 minutes later just down the block, they were dispatched to Buckles' shooting on Vanness Street. Police believe the two incidents are connected.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday near Atlanta, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said an extensive investigation involving the Port Huron Major Crimes Unit led to the arrest.

Authorities are working to extradite him to Michigan. Police also said he has an outstanding felony warrant for a double homicide that happened in December 2023.

Port Huron's Major Crimes Unit also arrested a 36-year-old woman who they say was previously questioned and released during the beginning of the investigation. New evidence further linked her to the homicide, investigators said.

She is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Both suspects' name and a motive have not yet been released.

Several law enforcement agencies have been involved with the investigation.

Mitchell described her nephew as a dedicated father of three who was excited about recently getting custody of the daughter who had to hide for her life that night.

Family of Vincent Buckles

“He’s just a family man, friendly, hardworking. There’s so many things I could say to describe him, but he is loving," she said. “This is devastating to our family.”

Family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and support his daughters.

"He was almost like a father figure to me," Buckles' cousin Rashan said. "For somebody to do that in front of his daughter is crazy."