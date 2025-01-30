'Devastating': Family of Vinny Buckles speaks out after his murder in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Port Huron father of three was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning. His family says the act comes as a complete shock and Port Huron police are expected to update the public on this case Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Vincent "Vinny" Buckles was shot multiple times in what police are calling an isolated incident. Family says at the time of the attack, his oldest daughter was hiding.



“Broke in the house and they shot him. How devastating, 12-year-old girl had to... they said she hid in the closet," Buckles' aunt Karen Mitchell said.

Mitchell described her nephew as a dedicated father of three who was excited about recently getting custody of the daughter who had to hide for her life that night.

“He’s just a family man, friendly, hardworking. There’s so many things I could say to describe him, but he is loving," she said. “This is devastating to our family.”

Port Huron police say just after midnight Tuesday, they responded to a vehicle on fire that they suspect was arson. Then about 20 minutes later just down the block, they were dispatched to Buckles' shooting on Vanness Street.

Police now told 7 News Detroit that they believe the two incidents are connected.

Buckles' cousin Rashan spoke to 7 News Detroit from Chicago about just how much his cousin meant to him.

"He was almost like a father figure to me," Rashan said. "For somebody to do that in front of his daughter is crazy."

Family from Chicago to metro Detroit feel like they have more questions than answers and their shock as to who could do something so cold and calculated keeps them up at night.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383. Anonymous tips can be received by the CAPTURE Hotline 810-987-6688.