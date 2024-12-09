2 fatal wrong-way crashes on the Lodge Freeway raise questions on prevention

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pastor Anthony Starks is preparing to eulogize his cousin Antonio Reed this Saturday. The 34-year-old died after a woman driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway hit his vehicle head-on, on Nov. 29.

“As people are out shopping and getting things ready for Christmas, of course, we’re preparing for the burial of a dear, dear loved one," Starks said.

Pastor Anthony Starks An undated courtesy photo of Antonio Reed.

Michigan State Police said the woman who caused the crash also died.

“He was a really big guy. Big heart. Very intimidating-looking, but he was just a teddy bear. The life of the party. Everyone loved him,” Starks said.

Another man, who was 58 years old, was killed after a separate wrong-way crash on the Lodge on Saturday around 4 a.m.

Reed, a father of three, died in the first of two fatal wrong-way crashes in just over a week on the Lodge. It's left loved ones wondering what more can be done to prevent such tragedies on our freeways.

“I would just say maybe get some more visibility signs, especially from what we’ve been hearing. Ya know, I want to even go in that area myself and see like, 'cause it could be confusing," Starks said.

Human behavior, like driving under the influence, hasn't been ruled out in either recent case. Investigators say they’re awaiting toxicology reports.

“We are always evaluating when we’ve had a crash, is there something more we can do,” Diane Cross, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman, told 7 News Detroit.

She said reports of a wrong-way driver, unfortunately, aren’t uncommon. It’s the crashes that make the news.

“We probably have about a half a dozen a week, especially over a weekend," Cross said.

There are instances where drivers manage to self-correct, Cross said. As a matter of prevention, Cross said when considering future projects, MDOT periodically evaluates whether entrance and exit ramps are spaced far enough apart and if there's enough signage?

“We also are testing a couple of areas within the state where we’re trying to add a lighting system that will send up flashing lights should a sensor realize that there’s a car going the wrong way. And should somebody find themselves in that situation, I would like to tell you if you realize, Oh my God, I’m on the wrong side of the road, pull over immediately to the shoulder and stay there," Cross explained.

She said call 911 instead and ask for assistance exiting the freeway.

While no amount change will bring Reed back, Starks hopes this tragedy will lead to solutions, so other families won’t have to endure the same pain.

Anthony Starks An undated courtesy photo of Antonio Reed.

“He’s really gonna be missed. There’s going to be an empty seat at the table" Starks said.

Reed's family started a Gofundme page for burial expenses.

His funeral service is at LIFE Church Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

Loved ones tell 7 News Detroit Reed's family hosts a holiday gathering every year and plan to do so this year in his honor.