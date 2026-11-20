FARMINGTON, Mich. — After two 15-year-old boys were struck by vehicles at the same Farmington intersection weeks apart, a local resident is proposing a community-led effort to improve student safety while officials consider longer-term changes.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Two teen crashes renew Farmington safety concerns, prompt resident-led proposal

The crashes happened at Orchard Lake Road and Shiawassee Street. Daniel Grechin-Pirogov, a North Farmington High School student, died from his injuries after being struck Oct. 28. Another 15-year-old student was hit at the same intersection this week and suffered a leg injury.

The incidents have renewed concerns among parents and residents about pedestrian safety, particularly near busy roads and poorly lit intersections.

Ella Ban, founder of Firstline Futures, presented her proposed Safe Streets Initiative at Tuesday's Farmington Public Schools Board of Education meeting. Ban said she grew up in the community and remembers walking home as a child.

"I've lived there forever, and I used to be a kid that walked home," Ban said. "And there's been concerns forever."

WXYZ Ella Ban

The proposed initiative would establish a 90-day volunteer pilot program focused on identifying and reporting roadway safety concerns near schools and surrounding neighborhoods.

Under the proposal, trained adult volunteers would observe pedestrian routes and intersections, document hazards such as blocked sidewalks, unsafe crossings, poor visibility, dangerous driving concerns, and submit reports through established channels.

The program would initially focus on one school-area location selected in coordination with school and public safety representatives. Volunteers would receive training in pedestrian safety, school-zone awareness, emergency procedures and appropriate reporting.

The proposal also calls for monthly public updates summarizing recurring hazards, volunteer activity and follow-up efforts. The program would supplement, not replace, existing public safety services.

Ban said the goal is to get students and the broader community thinking about safety both behind the wheel and on foot.

"This would be a program for the future drivers and current drivers, along with pedestrian students, and it will be educational and fun," she said.

WXYZ A small memorial at the intersection of where Daniel Grechin-Pirogov lost his life

Farmington Public Schools says it also has a role in addressing the concerns.

"We don't oversee the roads, the traffic signals and the speeds, all of those things, but we absolutely have a role in these conversations that need to be had," said Sonya James, the district's director of community engagement. "We need to work together to heal, to make plans, but also put actions into place as well, for the safety of our students."

James said student safety will remain a priority in upcoming discussions and that the district plans to work with outside agencies on potential improvements, particularly around the Shiawassee and Orchard Lake intersection.

"We will take the lead and work in collaboration with those agencies," James said.

She added that the district wants to continue hearing from families and students as officials work to address safety concerns and support the school community following the crashes.

Parents say visibility is a major concern, especially during the darker evening hours when students are leaving school activities.

Patty Martinez, a Farmington parent, said the area becomes particularly dark after the time change and called for additional lighting and signage.

“More lighting, definitely. More signs, definitely. And none of that is happening," Martinez said.

Martinez also said she noticed an increased police presence at the intersection and appreciated seeing officers monitoring traffic speeds.

WXYZ Farmington Students

The Farmington Department of Public Safety told 7 News Detroit it is increasing its presence in the area. The Oakland County Road Commission, which oversees Orchard Lake Road, said it is actively studying and reviewing the intersection.

Ban acknowledged that improving roadway safety will require cooperation among multiple agencies and members of the community.

She said she has received numerous messages from residents concerned about the crashes and hopes officials will take action.

"I do have faith that they will do something," Ban said. "And I hope that truly something will happen because it is a great place to live; it just needs to be touched up in a couple spots."

The proposed volunteer program would not begin until appropriate permissions, training, safety procedures and partnerships are established. Firstline Futures is seeking discussions with school and public safety representatives about a potential pilot location and program requirements.

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