FARMINGTON, Mich. — Residents are calling for safety improvements at a Farmington intersection after two 15-year-old boys were struck by vehicles less than three weeks apart, including one who was killed.

Daniel Grechin-Pirogov, a North Farmington High School student, died Oct. 28 after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Orchard Lake Road at Shiawassee Road.

Diana Pirogova Daniel Grechin-Pirogov

On Tuesday, another 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at the same intersection, according to the Farmington Department of Public Safety. He was taken to a hospital for observation. Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

You can watch reporter Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Two 15-year-old boys struck at same Farmington intersection weeks apart, prompting safety concerns

The two crashes have renewed concerns among nearby residents, who say the intersection is dangerous because of heavy traffic and speeding.

"It's ridiculous. It's not safe," said Jan Clay, who lives near the intersection.

Another resident, Kelli Olanger, said she was driving home from work when the latest crash happened. She described seeing the teenager on the ground, injured, with his bicycle badly damaged.

"He was in agony. He was on the ground, rolling, holding on to his leg, his shoes were flung to the side, his bike was bent in half," Olanger recalled.

When asked what went through her mind as she witnessed the aftermath, Olanger responded, "I was like, not again."

WXYZ Kelli Olanger showing where she saw the teenager injured

Residents brought their concerns to the Farmington City Council meeting Monday, hoping to draw attention to safety issues in the area. The intersection is also near Farmington High School.

Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa said the city needs to understand the circumstances surrounding the crashes before determining which safety measures would be most effective.

" I think the first thing we have to do is get the report from public safety, understand the circumstances, because there's a lot of things we could do, but we need to figure out what would be the most effective thing to do," LaRussa said.

LaRussa adds that the city is listening to recommendations from its Pathways Committee and considering potential safety improvements along Orchard Lake Road.

WXYZ A small memorial at the intersection of where Daniel Grechin-Pirogov lost his life

However, he said implementing changes will require coordination with other agencies because the road is not owned by the city.

"The road is located in Farmington, but it's not Farmington's road. We have to collaborate, we have to be communicating with the Oakland County Road Commission, MDOT, DTE who owns the light poles," LaRussa said.

Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin provided the following statement regarding the two incidents:

"We are relieved to hear that our student is expected to be okay, and our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers. Given the recent tragedy at this same intersection, we understand and share the community’s concerns about safety. It is important that the City of Farmington take a close look at this intersection and explore what improvements can be made to prevent future incidents. Our district is eager to be part of those conversations and assist in any way we can."

Farmington Police said their investigation into Grechin-Pirogov's death is nearing completion. Investigators are waiting for lab results before submitting the case to the prosecutor's office for review of potential charges.

The crash involving the second teenager remains under active investigation.

____________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.