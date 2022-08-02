2-year-old shot during shootout between vehicles in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old child was shot in the crossfire of a shootout in Southwest Detroit.

We're told the shootout happened between two cars near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75.

Police tell us three adults were in a car with the 2-year-old when a silver Jeep pulled up and opened fire. The 2-year-old was hit.

Then, a man working on his car down the street heard the shots and came out and he was also hit with a stray bullet.

The man and the two-year-old are in temporary serious condition.

This is the latest shooting involving a child in the City of Detroit. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed last week, a 12-year-old was shot and killed on July 19, a 14-year-old was killed accidentally by another minor at a party near the Detroit Riverfront, and more.

