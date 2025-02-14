2 years since MSU mass shooting, Alex Verner's ashes laid to rest at Clawson City Park

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two years after three students lost their lives in the Michigan State University mass shooting, the Clawson community gathered at Clawson City Park for a remembrance event to honor Alex Verner, spreading some of her ashes at a tree planted in her memory.

Dozens came out in the freezing temperatures to honor Verner's memory Thursday night.

“That was the worst night of my life. It was the worst night of our lives and we don’t want anyone else to go through something like that again," Verner's dad Ted said.

A moment of silence was held at the exact time the first shots rang out two years ago: 8:18 p.m. It was an emotional night full of love and grief.

“The only reason why we’re doing what we’re able to do is because of our city and our family and friends," Alex Verner's mom Nancy said through tears.

Alex Verner was the light of Clawson High School, breaking multiple records across multiple sports. She was also a stellar student and a stellar friend.

“As a sister, as a teammate, as a friend, as kind and as thoughtful and selfless as it gets," her old Principal and Superintendent of Clawson Public Schools Billy Shellenbarger said.

After her death, her family started the Alex Verner Foundation, or AV24, which provides scholarship opportunities for Clawson High School graduates. It has helped other students fulfill their higher education dreams, one that Alex Verner had herself.

“She was passionate about her education and she wanted to go on to graduate school to the University of Oregon," Ted Verner said.



At her remembrance event Thursday at a tree planted in her honor, some of Alex Verners’ ashes were laid to rest. It's the only place now where her family can be with her and feel connected.

"I walk once or twice a day and I go to the tree every day. It's some time that I get to spend with Al," Ted Verner said.

WXYZ The Alex Verner memorial tree at Clawson Park

The support is coming from near and far as Buck Myre, who lost his son Tate Myre at the Oxford High School shooting, stopped by to pay his respects as well. These parents lean on each other for support to honor their children and never forget.

"Tomorrow’s not promised to anyone, so remember: forget about those grudges, give somebody a hug and love them," Ted Verner said.