2023 Woodward Dream Cruise: View the route map, parking options, events and more

(WXYZ) — Ready to roll?! The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise is here!

WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and our team will have live coverage from Woodward both before and during the annual event. The Woodward Dream Cruise special will air on August 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can also catch it on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be the sixth consecutive year that Ford will sponsor the cruise.

Ford Motor Co. & Mustang Alley will be at 9 Mile in Ferndale on Dream Cruise day.

You can also check out events prior to the 19th, such as the CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, which will be held on Friday, August 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on west 12 Mile between Coolidge and Greenfield in Berkley.

For a full list of cities and events on Dream Cruise weekend click here.

If you're looking for places to park during the cruise, the Woodward Dream Cruise encourages visitors to download the ParkStash app. The app will connect you to nearby parking spaces provided by churches, hotels, restaurants, homeowners and municipal parking lots to plan ahead of time.

Parking locations:

City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s downtown parking decks.

For details: Birmingham Parking Info.

City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are surrounding downtown Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue & Nine Mile Rd.

For details: Ferndale Parking Info.

City of Pontiac: Municipal parking lots and parking structures are located in surrounding downtown Pontiac.

For details: Pontiac Parking Info.

City of Royal Oak: Guest parking is available at municipal parking lots and walking distance from Woodward.

For details: Royal Oak Event Parking Info.

Royal Oak Golf Center: Corner of Coolidge and West 13 Mile Rd.

Gunn Dyer Park: South of Normandy between Coolidge and Woodward.

Upton Park: South of West 14 mile Rd and Coolidge.

Here's the Woodward Dream Cruise map below to help you plan your visit: