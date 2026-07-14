2nd campground closes on Isle Royale after increased wolf activity due to improperly stored food

(WXYZ) — A second campground on Isle Royale National Park is closed through the end of July due to increased wolf activity because of improperly stored food.

According to the National Park Service, the Duncan Narrows Campground is closed for the second time this month. It will be closed through July 31.

Related: Isle Royale closes Three Mile Campground due to 'increasingly bold' wolf

Over the weekend, a wolf or wolves accessed the interior of a shelter by tearing, scratching and pushing through the screen, the NPS said. They also pulled clothing and other items out of a shelter, and chewed at a cooler stored improperly in the shelter.

Last year, Isle Royale put in new food storage regulations aimed at protecting wildlife and visitors.

Earlier this month, park rangers attempted to deter wolf activity through a shorter closure, but hazing efforts were ineffective.

"To address the interest wolves have with human food and trash and the continued non-compliance with food storage regulations in this campground, the park decided to close the campground for the remainder of the month," a post reads.

Last week, the NPS closed the Three Mile Campground due to increased wolf activity. The same hazing efforts being done at that campground will be used at the Duncan Narrows Campground, "including paintball guns, air horns, and installation of motion-sensing noise-producing devices."

